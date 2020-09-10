Colin Kaepernick returns to Madden as a playable character for the first time since 2016

23 hours 22 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 7:30:00 AM CDT September 09, 2020 in News
By: Allen Kim and Dan Kamal, CNN

(CNN) — For the first time since Madden 17, Colin Kaepernick will be making his return to the virtual gridiron as a playable character in Madden 21.

Developer EA Sports confirmed that an update was released on Tuesday that allows players to sign Kaepernick to any NFL roster in the game's franchise mode.

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016 as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. He began to protest against police brutality and racial injustice by first sitting and then kneeling during the national anthem when it was played before games.

He opted out of his contract at the end of the season and has remained a free agent since.

Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid settled their collusion grievances with the NFL in February 2019 after both players alleged that teams colluded to prevent them from playing. Reid played for the Carolina Panthers in 2018 and 2019, but was released by the team in March and is currently a free agent.

"Colin Kaepernick is one of the top free agents in football and a starting-caliber quarterback," EA Sports said in a statement. "The team at EA Sports, along with millions of Madden NFL fans, want to see him back in our game... We look forward to seeing Colin on Madden NFL teams everywhere."

Kaepernick will be rated as an 81 overall in the game and is the highest-rated free agent, EA Sports confirmed.

He is also among the top 15 highest-rated quarterbacks in the game out of 111 quarterbacks, ranking notably ahead of signal-callers such as Ryan Tannehill, Cam Newton and Kyler Murray.

EA Sports said that his rating is based on prior on-field performance along with its data-driven ratings simulations. The company said that it took into account that he has not played since 2016 and that when he was a healthy starting quarterback, he was rated 89, 89 and 81 overall.

EA Sports approached Kaepernick ahead of the launch of Madden 21 to negotiate for his likeness to be used in the game. The developer said that Kaepernick worked with the team to determine how his avatar was depicted and requested that he be portrayed with an afro. He also requested that his signature celebration be of him using a Black Power fist raised in the air to reflect how he celebrated on scoring plays when he last took the field.

In June of this year, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told ESPN he would support and encourage an NFL team interested in signing Kaepernick.

"If he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it's going to take a team to make that decision," said the commissioner. "But I welcome that, support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that."

CNN's Kevin Dotson contributed to this report.

More News

Grid
List

Professor who lied about being Black resigns from George Washington University
Professor who lied about being Black resigns from George Washington University
(CNN) -- Less than a week after George Washington University announced Jessica Krug would not resume teaching this semester after... More >>
3 minutes ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 6:49:44 AM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Sept. 10
Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Sept. 10
COLUMBIA - As you start your day, our team has compiled some of our top stories to get you caught... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 5:22:00 AM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

President Trump adds two Missourians to Supreme Court list, one denies interest
President Trump adds two Missourians to Supreme Court list, one denies interest
COLUMBIA - President Donald Trump has added 20 names to a list of potential nominees for the U.S. Supreme... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 4:03:00 AM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Game day at Arrowhead will look different this season with COVID-19 guidelines
Game day at Arrowhead will look different this season with COVID-19 guidelines
COLUMBIA - The Chiefs open their title defense Thursday night against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 3:13:00 AM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Local organization is hosting a walk to end hunger
Local organization is hosting a walk to end hunger
COLUMBIA - C.R.O.P or, Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty, is hosting their annual walk to end hunger, but with some... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 10:14:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Substitute teachers face uphill battle
Substitute teachers face uphill battle
COLUMBIA- Substitute teachers in mid-Missouri are another one of the many groups struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Keith... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 6:31:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

'Like a scene from Mars': Skies in parts of California turn orange as wildfires rage
'Like a scene from Mars': Skies in parts of California turn orange as wildfires rage
SAN FRANCISCO — Parts of the West Coast woke up Wednesday to orange skies, an ominous effect of rapidly spreading... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 5:51:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

WH Task Force report recommends mask mandate, plus closing bars in some areas
WH Task Force report recommends mask mandate, plus closing bars in some areas
COLUMBIA - A new White House Coronavirus Task Force report recommends closing Missouri bars and requiring masks in Missouri's metro... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 5:23:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Fulton family makes a habit of picking up trash
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Fulton family makes a habit of picking up trash
FULTON- Most people have made adjustments to their daily schedules since the pandemic began in March. For some, that might... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 5:00:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: CoMoHelps gives $50,000 grant to help CPS families
LOCAL LOOKOUT: CoMoHelps gives $50,000 grant to help CPS families
COLUMBIA- CoMoHelps announced a $50,000 grant to Columbia Public Schools Tuesday to assist families who qualify for free or reduced... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 4:30:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

EXCLUSIVE: Senator Josh Hawley discusses next COVID-19 stimulus package
EXCLUSIVE: Senator Josh Hawley discusses next COVID-19 stimulus package
COLUMBIA - It has been almost six months since the first COVID-19 stimulus relief bill was passed. There have been... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 3:03:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Local college students unearth 3,000 pound triceratops skull
Local college students unearth 3,000 pound triceratops skull
FULTON - A group of Westminster College students unearthed a 3,000 pound, 7-foot long triceratops skull in the Badlands of... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 3:00:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Production up, prices recovering for Missouri grain farmers
Production up, prices recovering for Missouri grain farmers
JEFFERSON CITY - Mid-Missouri farmers are hopeful increased yields and recovering prices will result in a better than expected fall... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 2:34:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Norwegian lawmaker nominates President Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
Norwegian lawmaker nominates President Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — An anti-immigrant Norwegian lawmaker says he has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 2:32:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Ashland 5th graders pivot to online learning
Ashland 5th graders pivot to online learning
ASHLAND - The fifth graders at Southern Boone Elementary had an even stranger first week back than they bargained for,... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 2:18:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Boone County to host COVID-19 testing events
Boone County to host COVID-19 testing events
JEFFERSON CITY - Boone County will hold community testing events Monday, Sept. 14 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 2:15:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

LIVE: Governor Parson's COVID-19 briefing
LIVE: Governor Parson's COVID-19 briefing
JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Mike Parson will give his weekly COVID-19 briefing Wednesday at approximately 1:45 p.m. Watch live here:... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 1:41:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Cole County reports 13 new cases
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Cole County reports 13 new cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage:... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 1:00:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 62°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7am 61°
8am 61°
9am 61°
10am 61°