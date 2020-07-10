Collapse At MU Apartment Complex Spares All Inside

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a call of a collapsed roof at University Village Apartments near the MU campus Saturday morning shortly after 4:30 a.m.

The call came in from two residents of a second story apartment who told dispatchers their roof had caved in. The Columbia Fire Department was the first agency on the scene.

A second story balcony also collapsed as the building was in the process of being evacuated. A firefighter was on the balcony at the time of the collapse and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. There have been no updates to his condition.

All residents of the building sustaining the collapse have been evacuated. No residents were reported injured.

At least 19 units responded from the Columbia Fire Department, University Hospital Ambulance Service, and Boone Hospital Center Ambulance.

The MU News Bureau confirms that as of 6:00 a.m. all residents were safe. MU Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin released a statement at 7:45 a.m. stating that "The University has begun a thorough inspection of all buildings within the University Village Apartment complex".

KOMU 8 is working on this developing story. Please check back for further details as they become available.