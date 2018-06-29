Collection of viewer photos from October 1 storm

COLUMBIA - A severe weather system swept across mid-Missouri Wednesday afternoon and several KOMU 8 viewers from all across our viewing area submitted photos to share their perspective on the storm's approach and aftermath.

According to Ameren's website, hundreds of customers are without power in the wake of the heavy winds and rain, hail and lightning.

@KOMUnews this is from 3pm in Sedalia, MO. pic.twitter.com/6dOh8OJcKH

— Tisha Quinn (@tishadani) October 1, 2014

Viewer Morgan McGrath submitted this panoramic shot of the approaching storm clouds:

So this happened at practice today ?? @KOMUnews @KRCG13 @ABC17News pic.twitter.com/vspYiezDeQ

— John Kerr (@soccerguy2014) October 1, 2014

Viewer Shannon Carey submitted this photo of storm clouds looking north in Jefferson City (main photo):

Awesome look at our Pettis county skycam right now. #mowx pic.twitter.com/NPPnHO5a3C

— Kenton Gewecke KOMU (@KentonGewecke) October 1, 2014

[Editor's note: The attached video is a hyperlapse from KOMU 8 Viewer Kody Dale Belshe.]