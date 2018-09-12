Collective Bargaining

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Labor unions score a victory before the state Supreme Court. On Tuesday, the court ruled that public sector employees, including teachers, have a constitutional right to engage in collective bargaining with their government employers. The ruling means school boards will have to meet and confer with teacher unions. But the court said there is no requirement that public entities agree to union proposals. If the two sides do reach an agreement, the court said it must be treated as an enforceable contract. Tuesday's decision came in a lawsuit brought by labor unions in the Independence School District. It overturns a 60-year-old court precedent against collective bargaining for public employees.