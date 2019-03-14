College admissions scam worries Stephens College official

1 day 1 hour 30 minutes ago Wednesday, March 13 2019 Mar 13, 2019 Wednesday, March 13, 2019 1:36:00 PM CDT March 13, 2019 in News
By: David Estrada, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - On Tuesday, The FBI charged 50 people involved in a massive college admissions scam to buy spots in freshmen classes at major universities.

A university official at Stephens College said he hopes the admissions scandal doesn't cause students and their families to lose faith in colleges and universities.

"I really don't want people to think education, and college education, is some sort of scam, it is not, it is the way to reach the American dream," said Brian Sajko, vice president of enrollment at Stephens. 

Celebrities and coaches were among those charged in what federal officials are calling the biggest case of college admissions fraud ever.

The FBI said eight universities unwittingly admitted students with phony athletic records or inflated test scores, paid for by their parents' bribes.

Authorities said parents paid those bribes through a for-profit college prep business ran by William Rick Singer. 

Sajko said the college admissions scam hits close to home for him, coming from a family of blue collar parents. 

"In the world I'm from, the poor kid, we didn't have the money to hire someone to help us figure out how to get into college," he said. "So, right away that sends up a flag."

Based on his experience working in universities, he said college prep businesses are widespread.

"Essentially, they're independent admissions counselors, there's a whole organization," Sajko said. "I'm sure a lot of them are very good and ethical but it does raise a flag, whenever that person is involved because it's a third party working for somebody's child."

He said at Stephens, the advancement office doesn't get involved in the admissions process. Also, Sajko said, the college decides admissions based on academics and keeps those records in case anybody wants to challenge those decisions. 

"Behind the scenes, we have an actual admissions process for all our programs, the whole entire college, that is seen by me and then endorsed by our senior staff," he said. "The director of admissions, when she's admitting students, is covered by this whole process."

Sajko said the college admissions scam has gained national attention from both political parties, partly because of the parties' concerns about the cost of higher education. 

However, he said lawmakers could have a hard time creating laws to prevent admissions scams. 

"It can just be influence, it could be something like, somebody down the hall reminds you that a major donor, their child is applying or something like that," Sajko said. "You can't legislate that, this has to be controlled internally."

Sajko said he doesn't anticipate any direct impacts for Stephens College from the admissions scam.

"If it has any effect, it would be more on the people who, maybe one of the parents believes the child should go to higher ed, through higher ed, and the other one doesn't." he said. "The one who doesn't believe in higher ed feels like they have added ammunition to say, it's not worth the money."

Sajko said amid the national admissions scandal, people should consider that higher education provides students an opportunity to advance themselves.

 

More News

Grid
List

Wind conditions causing damage around Mid-Missouri
Wind conditions causing damage around Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - After tough winter conditions this season, mid-Missourians' are now dealing with harsh winds. Thursday wind speeds were... More >>
19 minutes ago Thursday, March 14 2019 Mar 14, 2019 Thursday, March 14, 2019 2:47:00 PM CDT March 14, 2019 in News

Columbia to begin water main replacements, some over 50 years old
Columbia to begin water main replacements, some over 50 years old
COLUMBIA - Columbia Water and Light is set to begin work on replacing six water mains around Columbia, some of... More >>
40 minutes ago Thursday, March 14 2019 Mar 14, 2019 Thursday, March 14, 2019 2:26:00 PM CDT March 14, 2019 in News

Construction to repair potholes begins on Forum Boulevard
Construction to repair potholes begins on Forum Boulevard
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works crews plan to repair potholes on Forum Boulevard starting at 6 a.m. Thursday morning. ... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, March 14 2019 Mar 14, 2019 Thursday, March 14, 2019 5:20:00 AM CDT March 14, 2019 in News

Harrisburg residents meet with wind energy company for the first time
Harrisburg residents meet with wind energy company for the first time
HARRISBURG - Landowners met with representatives from the energy company proposing wind farms in the area. E.ON Climate &... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, March 14 2019 Mar 14, 2019 Thursday, March 14, 2019 12:10:00 AM CDT March 14, 2019 in News

Strong winds fan fire, destroy home in Cooper County
Strong winds fan fire, destroy home in Cooper County
COOPER COUNTY - A house near Boonville is a total loss after a fire Wednesday. The home was located... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, March 13 2019 Mar 13, 2019 Wednesday, March 13, 2019 11:28:00 PM CDT March 13, 2019 in News

Firefighters respond to Jefferson City dormitory fire
Firefighters respond to Jefferson City dormitory fire
JEFFERSON CITY - Firefighters responded to smoke in a Jefferson City dormitory Wednesday night. According to a media release, the... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, March 13 2019 Mar 13, 2019 Wednesday, March 13, 2019 11:12:00 PM CDT March 13, 2019 in Top Stories

Lawyer warns local students about distracted driving
Lawyer warns local students about distracted driving
COLUMBIA - The safety and security department at Stephen’s College is teaching the students and community about the dangers of... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, March 13 2019 Mar 13, 2019 Wednesday, March 13, 2019 8:56:00 PM CDT March 13, 2019 in News

Health officials confirm measles case in eastern Missouri
Health officials confirm measles case in eastern Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Health officials in mid-Missouri are searching for people who may have had contact with a... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, March 13 2019 Mar 13, 2019 Wednesday, March 13, 2019 6:15:00 PM CDT March 13, 2019 in News

Gary Pinkel talks new foundation at philanthropy gala
Gary Pinkel talks new foundation at philanthropy gala
ST. LOUIS - Former Missouri head football coach, Gary Pinkel, spoke about his new foundation GP MADE, last weekend at... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, March 13 2019 Mar 13, 2019 Wednesday, March 13, 2019 5:25:00 PM CDT March 13, 2019 in Continuous News

Boonville Public Schools needs voters help to fix leaking roofs
Boonville Public Schools needs voters help to fix leaking roofs
BOONVILLE - Boonville Public Schools is asking voters to approve a $9 million school bond to fix the district's leaking... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, March 13 2019 Mar 13, 2019 Wednesday, March 13, 2019 4:34:00 PM CDT March 13, 2019 in News

Missouri legislative aide arrested after gun dropped during bar fight
Missouri legislative aide arrested after gun dropped during bar fight
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A top aide to a Missouri state senator was arrested after a loaded gun fell to... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, March 13 2019 Mar 13, 2019 Wednesday, March 13, 2019 3:46:00 PM CDT March 13, 2019 in News

Police identify man who died falling through local restaurant's roof
Police identify man who died falling through local restaurant's roof
COLUMBIA - Police have identified the man who was found dead in the kitchen area of ABC Chinese Cuisine... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, March 13 2019 Mar 13, 2019 Wednesday, March 13, 2019 3:15:00 PM CDT March 13, 2019 in News

Trump orders US grounding of Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 planes
Trump orders US grounding of Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 planes
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says the U.S. is issuing an emergency order grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 13 2019 Mar 13, 2019 Wednesday, March 13, 2019 1:40:00 PM CDT March 13, 2019 in News

College admissions scam worries Stephens College official
College admissions scam worries Stephens College official
COLUMBIA - On Tuesday, The FBI charged 50 people involved in a massive college admissions scam to buy spots in... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 13 2019 Mar 13, 2019 Wednesday, March 13, 2019 1:36:00 PM CDT March 13, 2019 in News

Governor Parson signs executive order on school safety
Governor Parson signs executive order on school safety
JEFFERSON CITY – Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order Wednesday morning to create a statewide task force on school... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 13 2019 Mar 13, 2019 Wednesday, March 13, 2019 12:04:00 PM CDT March 13, 2019 in News

Pettis County jail escapee on the run in Oklahoma
Pettis County jail escapee on the run in Oklahoma
COLUMBIA - An escaped inmate from Pettis County is on the run in western Oklahoma after police there said he... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 13 2019 Mar 13, 2019 Wednesday, March 13, 2019 10:44:00 AM CDT March 13, 2019 in News

Bill would prohibit the sale of medical marijuana edibles
Bill would prohibit the sale of medical marijuana edibles
JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri state senator wants to prohibit the sale of many forms of edible medical marijuana. ... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 13 2019 Mar 13, 2019 Wednesday, March 13, 2019 4:01:00 AM CDT March 13, 2019 in News

Rock Bridge High School announces new principal
Rock Bridge High School announces new principal
COLUMBIA - Rock Bridge High School has announced a new principal for the 2019-2020 school year. Jacob Sirna will... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, March 12 2019 Mar 12, 2019 Tuesday, March 12, 2019 9:16:00 PM CDT March 12, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 45°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 16 active weather alerts
4pm 47°
5pm 46°
6pm 46°
7pm 44°