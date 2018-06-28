College algebra may no longer be a degree requirement in Mo.

COLUMBIA - A committee from the Missouri Department of Higher Education is discussing whether or not to continue requiring that all public university students take college algebra to graduate.

According to professors on the committee, nearly half of all students who take college algebra fail their first time.

The committee suggests that for certain degrees like history or English, students be required to take math classes more suited to their major than college algebra, like statistics or basic math skills.

However, the department isn't suggesting that all students be waived from taking college algebra.

Professors with the committee say that college algebra is a foundation for math and science based degrees, like engineering and medicine.

If the Department of Higher Education goes through with changing math requirements, Missouri will be following the lead of Kansas, where students at public universities already can take a math class other than college algebra to get their degree.