College Board Changes SAT Format

COLUMBIA - College Board, the organization in charge of SAT exams, presented changes to the standardized tests which will begin in 2016.

Students can get a glimpse of the new standardized test format on April 16, when College Board releases sample items from each section.

The point value for the redesigned SAT will return to the original 1600 point scale. The essay section of the SAT will be a separate point value.

The SAT format will have eight major changes.

Relevant words and context: interpret the meanings of words based on the context of the passage in which they appear

Command of evidence: demonstrate evidence found in a wide range of sources of the reading and writing sections

Essay analyzing a source: write an essay based on a passage and how the author builds an argument

Math focused on three key areas: problem solving and data analysis, algebra, and advanced math

Problems grounded in real-world contexts: questions throughout the test will focus on the real world

Analysis in science and social studies: apply reading, writing, and math to questions about science, history, and social studies contexts

No penalty for wrong answers

Michelle Baumstark, Community Relations Director for Columbia Public Schools, said only 63 graduating seniors from 2013 took the SAT.

Baumstark said the content change of the SAT shouldn't affect students studying for the standardized test because the goal of the test is to have students apply their knowledge learned from the high school classroom.

College Board President David Coleman said in a news release, "The real news today is not just the redesigned SAT, but the College Board's renewed commitment to delivering opportunity."