College hoops coaches to examine NCAA Tournament selection

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kentucky's John Calipari and West Virginia's Bob Huggins are among more than a dozen coaches and administrators who have been chosen to examine the NCAA men's basketball tournament selection system.

The National Association of Basketball Coaches announced the ad hoc committee Monday. It will work with the NCAA in the coming weeks to discuss selection, seeding and bracketing processes.

Previous NABC committees have worked with the NCAA to adjust rules for student-athletes declaring for the NBA draft and to consider the demands placed on athletes' time.

NABC executive director Jim Haney and former SEC commissioner Mike Slive will co-chair the committee, which also includes coaches such as Mark Few, Steve Fisher and Mark Turgeon, administrators Doug Elgin and Dan Guerrero and consultants Dan Davitt and Reggie Minton, among others.