College of Knowledge BBQ Offers Grilling Tips

COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri barbeque lovers came out Thursday to learn grilling tips from the experts of Spicewines Ironworks.

The 5th annual College of Barbeque knowledge at Joe Machens Toyota attracted about 250 people. Guests enjoyed blues music and tasty food of course. The grill masters also shared their special techniques through lecture and demonstration. Many dads could be found in the audience who got tickets as a gift for father's day.

"Dad's have a great time learning how to cook here for mom and the kids so a lot of moms buy this gift for dad as a father's day gift," Inside Columbia Magazine publisher, Fred Perry said.

The theme this year was Blues, BBQ, and Budweiser. For more tips from the chefs of College of Barbeque Knowledge Event, click here.