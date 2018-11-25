College of Ozarks bans student alcohol use

POINT LOOKOUT (AP) — A small college in southwest Missouri is banning its students from drinking alcohol.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that College of the Ozarks, a private Christian institution in Point Lookout, sent a recent email alerting students to a change in the college's "zero tolerance" alcohol and drug policy. The longstanding rule prohibits students from using alcohol or drugs.

But now the college, which has about 1,400 students, has clarified the rule to say that students legally allowed to drink alcohol if they are at least 21 aren't allowed to do so while they're a College of the Ozarks student. That rule is in effect even if they are not on campus.

College spokeswoman Valorie Coleman says the change was administrative and not prompted by any event.