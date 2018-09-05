College of the Ozarks drops Nike over new Kaepernick "Just Do It" ad

The College of the Ozarks is dropping its affiliation with Nike in response to the company's new ad campaign with Colin Kaepernick, according to KY3.

“We believe Nike executives are promoting an attitude of division and disrespect toward America,” said College of the Ozarks President Jerry C. Davis to KY3. “If Nike is ashamed of America, we are ashamed of them.

Nike released its new ad campaign this week on the 30th anniversary of the “Just Do It” slogan. It features ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who started the movement for athletes to "take a knee" during the national anthem to protest racial inequality.

The endorsement deal is prompting a flood of reaction from people angry with Kaepernick - many of them saying he is unpatriotic and disrespects the military.

"We also believe that those who know what sacrifice is all about are more likely to be wearing a military uniform than an athletic uniform,” Davis said.

The school's vice president for patriotic activities told KY3 Nike is free to do "as it sees fits."

"The college is free, and honor-bound by its mission and goals, to ensure that it respects our country and those who truly served and sacrificed,” Dr. Marci Linson, said.

This is not the first time the school has expressed its opinions regarding patriotism. According to KY3, in October of 2017, the college revised its contracts for competition in all sports, adding a stipulation all participating players and coaches show respect for the American flag and national anthem.

In another instance, according to KY3, the College of the Ozarks also requested that the NAIA move the 2018 Men’s Division II Basketball Tournament to another venue, which they did. The tournament is no longer played at College of the Ozarks.