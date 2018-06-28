College Party Ordinance Possible in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) -- Cape Girardeau officials might put a damper on the city's party scene. After complaints from neighbors of Southeast Missouri State, city staff is preparing an ordinance that would restrict parties, particularly by allowing police to cite a party's host.

City officials say the ordinance would be similar to one Columbia imposed in 2006. That city says a nuisance party is a gathering of 10 or more people where any of 11 things occur, including fighting, illegal sales and noise violations.

Those offenses are already illegal in Cape Girardeau. But police chief Carl Kinnison says the new ordinance would allow party hosts to be cited.

The Southeast Missouri reports that the ordinance also would make it illegal to ignore police orders to break up the party, which is currently not illegal.