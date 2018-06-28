College Presidents Announce Four Team Football Playoff

COLUMBIA - The Bowl Championship Series (BCS) is out and playoffs are in. A committee of university presidents announced the approval of a four team football playoff Tuesday, put forward by commissioners of the top football conferences.

The current BCS format is still in place for two more seasons. The four-team seeded playoff will begin 2014 and run through 2025.

The semifinal games will rotate among six bowl sites and teams will play on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day. Commissioners guaranteed spots for the Rose Bowl and the to-be-determined site of the newly formed bowl created by the SEC and Big 12.The other current BCS bowls, the Orange, Sugar and Fiesta, are not guaranteed spots in the rotation, but will get the first chance at bidding for them.

The championship games will rotate among neutral sites and will be played on the first Monday in January six or more days after the semifinal game. The first "Championship Monday" is set for Jan. 12, 2015.

"I think it's going to be great for college football in many ways, and on thing I think people recognize now, it's the best season of any sport during the season," Missouri head football coach Gary Pinkel said. "Every single week the national championship is on the line, you can't lose five games and of all of sudden get on a run, be hot at the end of the year and win it all. You can't do it in college football. College football you got be greatness, you gotta be on that level all year long and if you're one of those top four teams, five teams, six teams that have a chance, like we were in 2007..we were right in that area, then you got a chance to get in there and compete for a national championship."

A to-be-determined committee will select the teams, similar to the way the NCAA basketball tournament field is set. The men's tournament has 68 teams and 37 at-large bids.

The football committee will have to whittle the field down to four teams. This season, 125 schools will play at the highest level of college football.