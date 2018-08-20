College Students Are Studying Less

COLUMBIA - A New York Times opinion piece published a study looking at why students are studying less. One thing researchers blame some of the decrease on is recreation centers. The opinion piece featured a picture of MU students laying on rafts in a pool and watching a movie.



While the study, done by the University of California, shows recreation centers are part of the problem, Mizzou students and faculty don't think it is.



Vinnie Maliakkal, an MU freshman, says, "It's like kind of relaxing after studying hard and stuff and doing all of your homework."



MU Vice Chancellor, Cathy Scroggs says students are studying enough. "What has always been recommended, like, two to three hours for every hour you spend in class. When we really asked students how much they were studying, we did a survey, it's probably five years ago, and they say they study 11 hours a week."



The study also says students are trying to take easier classes to keep their GPA's up.