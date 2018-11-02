College students spending spring break in Ferguson

FERGUSON (AP) - Dozens of college students are forgoing traditional spring break plans at a beach or another easygoing destination and have instead arrived in Ferguson to encourage residents to vote in next month's election.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the effort is a part of NAACP's Voter Registration Alternative Spring Break campaign.

Students from colleges like Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University visited different areas in Ferguson to remind residents that Election Day is on April 7 and to help them register to vote. They said they're motivated to help Ferguson toward progress and to help residents become more engaged following the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown.

Brown died after being shot by a Ferguson police officer in August. His death prompted protests and unrest in the area.