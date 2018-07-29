Colon, Orlando among 6 Royals signing

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Infielder Christian Colon, who drove in the go-ahead run in the clinching Game 5 of the World Series, and outfielder Paulo Orlando, who hit .248 in 86 games as a rookie, were among six Kansas City Royals players agreeing to terms Sunday for a one-year contract.

Colon will receive $518,425, while Orlando will receive $514,250. Left-handed pitcher Brian Flynn, who threw only one inning last year because of an injury and appeared in six games in 2013-14 with the Miami Marlins, signed for $515,950. Outfielder Reymond Fuentes, who hit .152 in 23 games in 2013 with San Diego, signed for $508,450

Left-hander Matt Strahm and infielder Ramon Torres, who have never appeared in the majors, signed for the minimum $507,500.

With these signings, all Royals on the 40-man roster are under contract for 2016.