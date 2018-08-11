Colony of Bats Take Over Woman's Home

WEBSTER GROVES (AP) - A woman is getting rabies shots after a colony of bats took up residence in her Webster Groves home. Deane Jones says she saw a bat in her home last week. She thought the bat was the only one. But then she woke up and had a bunch of scratches on her arm. She called the health department last week and was told she needed rabies shots. An inspection of her attic revealed a colony of at least 20 bats and as many as 200 bats. She has moved out of her home until the second week of August when an animal control company can remove the bats.