Colorado Crushes Brigade in KC

Lineman B.J. Cohen said the Colorado matchup could spark a new rivalry.

"It's good for the league," he said. "And I am expecting the same thing, like today: Colorado. I really wanted to get one up on them early, so next year it will kind of fuel the fire, being they are the champions."

Kansas City fell 6 points short of catching the Crush, after trailing by as many as 29 points.

Despite the Brigade's losing record, about 15,000 fans still attend each game, the second-best average in the league.

Coach Kevin Porter is focusing on one thing the rest of the season.

"We're going to go out with the attitude that we can beat the people we're playing," he said. "That is the only way were going to get to the level we're trying to get to, is believing we can beat the people we are playing."

The Brigade next plays the 7-5 Nashville Kats.