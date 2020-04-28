Colorado man claiming to have COVID-19 arrested for allegedly spitting on Boone County deputies

COLUMBIA - A Colorado man told to quarantine with COVID-19 exposure was arraigned in a Boone County courtroom Monday after allegedly spitting on sheriff's deputies.

Daniel Weaver, 31, of Littleton, Colo., was arrested at the Midway Budget Inn while carrying a butcher knife, nunchucks, and large sword in his belt Friday.

Deputies were first called to the Highway 40 hotel for a report of a suspicious person. They found Weaver belligerent and uncooperative, according to court documents.

Weaver told deputies he was traveling to South Carolina after being released from the Denver County Jail where he contracted the virus. Court documents say he presented proof he was exposed on April 19 and was told to quarantine until May 4.

A deputy said Weaver threw a bottle of juice and struck him while they were talking.

When they tried to put Weaver in their vehicle, he tried to pull away while spitting and coughing on them, a probable cause statement said.

Weaver is being held in the Boone County Jail on charges of third-degree assaulting a law enforcement official and attempting to escape custody.

He's being held without bond as a danger to the community after he knew he was exposed to the virus and attempted to travel cross-country.

A felony case review is scheduled for May 27.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story cited an affadavit saying Weaver tested positive for COVID-19. According to Sgt. Brian Leer, Weaver claimed he had the virus at the time of his arrest and had proof of exposure, but has not tested positive.