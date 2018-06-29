Colorado Prosecutor says Trial will be Long Process

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado district attorney says it will likely be at least a year before the suspect in a movie theater attack stands trial.

District attorney Carol Chambers says it will be months before a decision is made on the death penalty. He will be charged next Monday.

James Holmes' eyes drooped and he blinked rapidly, at times opening his eyes widely. He was unshaven as he sat staring down. His hair was dyed reddish orange.

Chambers says she has no information on whether Holmes is on medication.