Colorado woman and daughters may have been strangled, court documents reveal

11 hours 2 minutes 33 seconds ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 12:09:31 AM CDT August 18, 2018 in News
By: Steve Almasy, Faith Karimi and Christine Sever, CNN

   (CNN) -- New court documents filed in the case of a Colorado man suspected of killing his pregnant wife and their two daughters suggest that some of the victims may have been strangled.

Shanann Watts and her daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, were reported missing Monday and found dead on Thursday. Watts' husband, Chris Watts, was arrested in connection with their deaths but has not yet been formally charged.

His attorneys asked a court Friday to require pathologists doing autopsies on the bodies of his family to swab the little girls' necks and hands for DNA, court filings show.

In a second motion, obtained by CNN affiliate KDVR, defense attorneys asked the court to compel the coroner's office to look for DNA under the mother's fingernails and on her hands.

They also asked the court to allow defense expert Richard Eikelenboom to take swabs from the bodies.

"I have a lot experience taking samples from dead bodies getting good results after strangulation," Eikelenbloom wrote to the court. "The hands of the children should be sampled as well."

It is unclear whether a judge ordered the coroner's officer to swab for DNA.

The first motion, according to documents, was filed 20 minutes before the autopsies were scheduled to begin.

Defense attorneys did not indicate in the court filings what motivated them to make those requests.

Children were found in oil well

The Weld County coroner's office confirmed three bodies found Thursday are those of Shanann Watts, who was 15 weeks pregnant, and her two daughters.

Shanann Watts' body was found on the property of a petroleum and natural gas exploration company, authorities said. The company said Chris Watts used to work there, but declined to say when his employment ended.

Attorneys for Chris Watts indicated in a court filing that the bodies of the children were in an "oil well filled with crude oil for several days."

The cause of death for each family member remains pending while medical investigators wait on test results, a news release from the Frederick Police Department said.

Watch Shanann tell Chris about pregnancy

Chris Watts, 33, was arrested on three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body, a Weld County District Court judge said during Watts' court appearance on Thursday. Prosecutors have until Monday to formally charge Watts.

He is being held at the Weld County jail, north of Denver.

Authorities have not revealed a possible motive or other details in the case. A judge sealed the arrest affidavit, which might have provided that information.

What Chris Watts told reporter

CNN affiliate KMGH aired video showing Chris Watts' pickup truck being towed from the family's home overnight, as well as investigators removing items from the house in garbage bags.

In an interview with KMGH before his arrest, Chris Watts said his wife got home from a business trip about 2 a.m. Monday. The couple lived in Frederick, a town of about 8,600 people around 30 miles north of Denver.

When asked by the reporter whether they argued, Watts said, "We had an emotional conversation, I'll leave it at that. I just want them back. I just want them to come back."

Watts said he left for work about 5:15 a.m. that day and wasn't concerned when Shanann didn't respond to his texts and phone calls because she was probably busy with her job, having just returned from being out of town.

But he said he became worried when one of her friends contacted him around noon and said Shanann wasn't responding to messages.

"I walked in the house and -- nothing," Chris Watts told KMGH. "She wasn't here. The kids weren't here."

"She said she was going to a friend's house with the kids and that's the last thing I heard, and that was it. It was very vague," he told reporters.

FBI involved in case

An unidentified friend told KDVR that she dropped off Shanann Watts at home about 2 a.m. Monday after they returned from a work trip, and watched her go into the house.

The two planned to meet later, but Watts, 34, didn't answer her phone or show up for a doctor's appointment, the friend said.

Police said they conducted a welfare check after Watts' friend called and requested one.

The FBI and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation were involved in the arrest, Frederick police said.

When asked whether other people were involved, Colorado Bureau of Investigation Director John Camper said, "In terms of any danger to the community, we're not concerned about that at all."

Brother posts on Facebook

Frankie Rzucek, who is identified on Shanann Watts' Facebook page as her brother, posted overnight on his page saying he just wanted "to know why."

"I just want 30 seconds alone with that heartless psychopath. May Satan have mercy on his soul," Rzucek wrote. "Doesn't take a genius to know who was suspect."

Le-Vel, a "health and wellness" company Shanann Watts worked for, according to her public Facebook page, has posted a message regarding Watts and her two daughters.

"Our hearts are broken for the loss of our dear friend Shanann Watts and her children. Shanann was an amazing woman, mother, friend, and overall person. She lit up every room and was a joy to be around. ... Shanann and her children will be dearly missed. We honor them on this sorrowful day."

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation spokeswoman Jennifer Brice said Watts is a former employee, but declined to say when he left the company.

"We are heartbroken by this, and our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones and friends of the Watts family. We will continue to support law enforcement in its investigation. He is no longer an employee and given that the investigation is ongoing, please direct all questions to law enforcement."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

More News

Grid
List

Moberly police search for Break Time robber
Moberly police search for Break Time robber
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery of Break Time North, 1210 East US 24.... More >>
54 minutes ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 10:18:00 AM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

Colorado woman and daughters may have been strangled, court documents reveal
Colorado woman and daughters may have been strangled, court documents reveal
(CNN) -- New court documents filed in the case of a Colorado man suspected of killing his pregnant wife and... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 12:09:31 AM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

AP source: It's not just audio, Manigault Newman has video
AP source: It's not just audio, Manigault Newman has video
WASHINGTON (AP) — It's not just audiotapes. Omarosa Manigault Newman has a stash of video, emails, text messages and... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 Friday, August 17, 2018 10:57:37 PM CDT August 17, 2018 in News

US approves new generic competitor to EpiPen
US approves new generic competitor to EpiPen
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials on Thursday approved a new generic version of EpiPen, the emergency allergy medication that... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 Friday, August 17, 2018 8:10:26 PM CDT August 17, 2018 in News

Bomb that killed 40 children in Yemen was supplied by the US
Bomb that killed 40 children in Yemen was supplied by the US
(CNN) -- The bomb used by the Saudi-led coalition in a devastating attack on a school bus in Yemen was... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 Friday, August 17, 2018 7:41:13 PM CDT August 17, 2018 in News

Mental evaluation ordered for arson suspect in California Holy Fire after outbursts in court
Mental evaluation ordered for arson suspect in California Holy Fire after outbursts in court
(CNN) -- A judge has ordered a mental evaluation for the man accused of starting the Holy Fire that has... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 Friday, August 17, 2018 7:14:03 PM CDT August 17, 2018 in News

Prosecutor won't charge Greitens despite ethics panel review
Prosecutor won't charge Greitens despite ethics panel review
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An ethics panel says there's reason to believe that former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens broke the... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 Friday, August 17, 2018 5:43:44 PM CDT August 17, 2018 in News

Student dropped off at wrong bus stop; school speaks on safety measures
Student dropped off at wrong bus stop; school speaks on safety measures
JEFFERSON CITY - A community Facebook post on a Jefferson City page said a student got dropped off at the... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 Friday, August 17, 2018 5:22:00 PM CDT August 17, 2018 in News

Man who tried to save boat victims alleges emotional stress
Man who tried to save boat victims alleges emotional stress
BRANSON (AP) — A former employee of a southwestern Missouri paddlewheel tourist boat alleges in a lawsuit that he suffered... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 Friday, August 17, 2018 4:36:01 PM CDT August 17, 2018 in News

Forbes ranks State Tech high among two-year technical schools in U.S.
Forbes ranks State Tech high among two-year technical schools in U.S.
LINN- Forbes Magazine named State Technical College of Missouri as the third best two-year trade school in the country. ... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 Friday, August 17, 2018 3:44:00 PM CDT August 17, 2018 in News

Columbia Islamic Center moves forward with expansion project
Columbia Islamic Center moves forward with expansion project
COLUMBIA (AP) — The Islamic Center of Central Missouri in Columbia is finally moving forward with an expansion project after... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 Friday, August 17, 2018 2:37:00 PM CDT August 17, 2018 in Top Stories

Daniel Boone library system close to opening branch in Holts Summit
Daniel Boone library system close to opening branch in Holts Summit
HOLTS SUMMIT - The Daniel Boone Regional Library is a step closer to expanding its reach into Holts Summit. It... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 Friday, August 17, 2018 2:36:00 PM CDT August 17, 2018 in News

State public safety director to retire at the end of August
State public safety director to retire at the end of August
JEFFERSON CITY — Charles Juden, director of the Department of Public Safety, will step down at the end of August.... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 Friday, August 17, 2018 12:59:00 PM CDT August 17, 2018 in News

Federal prosecutors say Fulton man tried to entice minor for sex
Federal prosecutors say Fulton man tried to entice minor for sex
JEFFERSON CITY — Federal prosecutors announced Friday the indictment of a Fulton man for trying to engage in sexual activity... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 Friday, August 17, 2018 12:35:00 PM CDT August 17, 2018 in News

Missouri man who killed wife while kids hid gets life term
Missouri man who killed wife while kids hid gets life term
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A 48-year-old Missouri man who stabbed his wife to death while their three children hid in... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 Friday, August 17, 2018 10:12:00 AM CDT August 17, 2018 in News

Man drowns when watercraft capsizes at Lake of the Ozarks
Man drowns when watercraft capsizes at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway patrol says a 33-year-old man died after he was thrown from a... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 Friday, August 17, 2018 7:45:00 AM CDT August 17, 2018 in News

Moberly Police looking for suspect after armed robbery
Moberly Police looking for suspect after armed robbery
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Break Time convenience store on U.S. Highway... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 Friday, August 17, 2018 7:35:00 AM CDT August 17, 2018 in News

Trial in 1984 Missouri teenager's death moved to new county
Trial in 1984 Missouri teenager's death moved to new county
TUSCUMBIA (AP) — The trial of a 59-year-old man facing a capital murder charge in the 1984 death of a... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 Friday, August 17, 2018 4:23:00 AM CDT August 17, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 80°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
12pm 81°
1pm 83°
2pm 85°
3pm 89°