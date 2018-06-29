Columbia Access Television Could Lose its Funding

4 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, August 03 2013 Aug 3, 2013 Saturday, August 03, 2013 5:25:00 PM CDT August 03, 2013 in News
By: Emily Hauger, KOMU 8 News
loading

COLUMBIA - Columbia's city manager said funding for the public access television station must be cut, even though the media center provides a valuable service.

Workers for Columbia Access Television said the cuts would hurt the community.

"Moving from $200,000 a year to zero, that would affect the hundreds of members we have, the dozens of collaborations we have with non-profits and then the thousands that are affected by that," CAT Executive Director Jennifer Erickson said.

CAT received $200,000 from the city's general fund each year for the past five years.

In his budget proposed to the city council, City Manager Mike Matthes recommended the city cut funding to CAT when its five-year contract expires on September 30.

The proposed 2014 budget would be the first balanced budget since 1989.

Matthes said the city cut millions of dollars over the past several years to reach that point.

"If you think about it, we've cut everything over the last five years," Matthes said. "We've cut the police department, we've cut the fire department, we've cut care. Every service we offer has seen a reduction from the general fund."

The budget is not finalized, and the city council has two months to decide if and how it would like to fund CAT.

"The council has a lot of choices in front of it. It does have a contingency fund. It could choose to use some of that. It could choose to step down CAT over time," Matthes said.

The funding would typically come from the general fund because there is no revenue specifically allocated to CAT.

"All the revenue is spoken for. There are some folks who feel like there's some dedicated revenue to this. There really isn't," he said.

Erickson said CAT is willing to work with the city to find a solution. She said CAT is working on a sustainability plan and hopes to be self-sufficient in a few years.

"We were preparing for cuts. We know the economic atmosphere," Erickson said. "I'm really hoping that the city council can put us in the budget on some level."

The city's general fund also includes the police and fire departments. Matthes said that makes it especially hard to find money for CAT.

"It's using the same fund as 20 other departments who all compete better for dollars, so to speak," Matthes said. "I'm not going to lay off officers, I'm not going to lay off firefighters, and that's literally the choice that confronts me."

Matthes said, however, he recognizes why residents want money to go toward CAT.

"There's no question that they're good at what they do and provide a value to the public. This is purely, you know, we're out of money, and I couldn't find a way to come up with any more and balance the budget," Matthes said.

Pat Holt, who has spent years creating programs for CAT, said the media center is about more than just local television.

"I think it's important for the young people to come in and it gives them something to do to express themselves in a positive way," Holt said. "Maybe by me being here shooting some film and editing, it will give them some ideas of what they can do that's more positive than just hanging out, getting in trouble."

Erickson said CAT provides a service to the community and a place where people can share their opinions.

She said CAT provides an outlet for people of all experience levels, and its programming lineup reflects that.

CAT focuses on educating individuals, so some of its producers are first-timers while others have been making programs for decades.

CAT worked with the Citizen Jane Film Academy, the True/False Film Festival, the League of Women Voters, the Missouri Contemporary Ballet, the Roots N Blues N BBQ festival, and many more organizations in past years.

Programming Director Sean Brown said CAT's membership includes all kinds of people.

"They are our community. We have people ranging from 15-years-old to 75-years-old. We have all kinds of races and nationalities represented, men, women. You know, it's our community and it's a cross-section of what Columbia is," Brown said.

 

 

More News

Grid
List

UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
53 minutes ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:21:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 80°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
6am 76°
7am 78°
8am 82°
9am 84°