Columbia Access Television to close in September

COLUMBIA -Columbia Access Television announced on Wednesday it is planning on closing later this year.

According to a statement released Wednesday morning, CAT will cease all operations on September 30. The statement said the organization is shutting down after not being able to secure adequate funding since 2013.

Pat Holt, a long-time member of CAT, made numerous films and segments through the station.

She has entered some of her work in local film festivals,such as Citizen Jane and True/False.

"CAT was an important part of the community," Holt said. "It's been a big part of my life."

CAT's director, Sean Brown, said the mission of the organization was to promote freedom of speech and to give a platform for those who want their voices heard.

"We want to be here for those members of our community that are marginalized and underserved and provide them with the resources they need to have their opinion put out there on an equal playing field and everyone else," Brown said.

CAT provided cameras, lights, editing software, and whatever else someone needed to produce their content.

"With the end goal that we are trying to preserve, protect, and uplift the community's voice," Brown said.

CAT was unable to secure funds from the city to continue its operations. It had asked for $35,000.

"I understand why it has to happen," Holt said. "There's not any money... but it's still sad."

CAT has been in operation since 2004.