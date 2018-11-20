Columbia Activists To Discuss the City's Future Growth

COLUMBIA - Columbia Imagined is the group charged with peering into the city's crystal ball. It meets Tuesday evening to discuss the city's options for future growth. The meeting is the last of the fourth and final phase of the crystal ball project.

The meeting will look at the city's growth from the past 20 years and future growth scenarios for the next 20 years.

Patrick Zenner, the development services manager for the City of Columbia, said people will again vote for scenarios and goals that might boost the city.

Zenner said one form of growth is status quo, or the city's growth continuing to grow the same as it always has. A second form is compact growth. This type of growth refers to an increased population density. The third option will be nodel development, or placing developments where they are already existing resources, such as bus routes.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Columbia City Hall.