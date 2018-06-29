Columbia Added Back to Ryan Ferguson Lawsuit

COLUMBIA (AP) - Just eight days after the city of Columbia was dismissed from a lawsuit filed by a man whose murder conviction was vacated, the city is once again a defendant.

Lawyers for Ryan Ferguson filed an amended complaint Friday reinstating the city to a lawsuit from Ryan Ferguson, who spent more than 10 years in state custody for murder before being released last November. Ferguson was convicted in 2005 of second-degree murder in the 2001 death of Columbia Daily Tribune Sports Editor Kent Heitholt.

The Tribune reports the attorneys claim the city and Boone County violated Ferguson's right by denying him due process.

Columbia is one of 13 defendants cited in Ferguson's lawsuit. Others include a prosecutor, police officers, and two investigators.

(Editor's Note: This story has been changed to clarify Ferguson's years in state custody, not prison.)