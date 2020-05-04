Columbia agencies, organizations make reopening plans

COLUMBIA — Here is information on some selected steps being taken regarding the reopening of Columbia government agencies and other organizations in the community:

Most Columbia government office buildings remain closed to the public.

ARC begins modified reopening Monday.

Columbia Public Library plans gradual reopening.

Boone Hospital Center will reopen some non-emergency operations beginning Monday.

State parks officials plan a gradual return to prepandemic operations.

The Salvation Army will reopen thrift stores located at 23 E. Walnut St. and 1304 Parkade Blvd. with operating hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Donations will be accepted at both locations. Call Lisa at the Walnut store (443-2786) to schedule pickup donations, which must happen in the garage or outside the home.