Columbia airport advisory board chooses selection committee member

COLUMBIA - Columbia Regional Airport is one step closer to getting a new terminal.

The city Airport Advisory Board met Wednesday to appoint Tom Drury, the general manager of Drury Hotels and member of the Airport Advisory Board, to the Design/Build team selection committee.

The team selection committee is responsible for choosing the construction company to build the new terminal at Columbia Regional Airport (COU).

“I’m very excited to do great work for the people of Columbia,” said Drury.

In addition to Drury, the selection committee will consist of several city officials, although the roster is yet to be finalized. The committee is scheduled to have its first meeting in December and plans to choose a company around April, 2020.

The city says the airport, originally built in 1969, needs a new terminal to accommodate increased security regulations, passenger growth, aging infrastructure, and limited ADA accessibility. The two current gates are trailers formerly owned by Columbia Public Schools.

Amy Susan, a frequent flier through COU, said she thinks the new improvements will help make air travel in Columbia less of a hassle.

"The terminal may have been effective at the time," she said, "But now we have more businesses, we have more economic activity, our schools are growing. It's great news for Columbia, and I'm just happy the transportation system, via the airport, is growing along with it."

The Columbia City Council voted in their Monday meeting to authorize “Design/Build” method of construction to build the new terminal. The “Design/Build” method means the same company will design and build the new terminal.

Construction is expected to begin in summer of 2020 and be finished in spring of 2022.