Columbia airport awarded $9 million to extend runway

COLUMBIA - The Department of Transportation announced a $9.9 million grant for the Columbia Airport on Tuesday.

The $9,907,180 grant for the Columbia Airport will go towards extending the current runway, according to a news release from the Department of Transportation.

According to the DOT release, $237 million in grant money is going to 184 airports in 41 states and six territories.

The grant amounts range in size from $27,782 in Wellsville, New York, to $21.1 million in Willmington, North Carolina.