Columbia Airport to Study Runway Expansion

7 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, April 06 2011 Apr 6, 2011 Wednesday, April 06, 2011 7:27:15 PM CDT April 06, 2011 in News
By: Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) - Plans are moving forward for the possible expansion of runways at Columbia Regional Airport with an eye to accommodating larger planes.

The City Council approved an agreement this week with Burns & McDonnell to provide engineering services for runway expansion and other projects at the airport for the next five years. Airport manager Andrew Schneider says plans call for lengthening the 6,500-foot primary runway by 500 feet. The second runway would be lengthened from 4,400 to 5,500 feet.

The Columbia Missourian reports the project would let Delta Air Lines' 50-passenger regional jets use either runway. The longer landing strips would also accommodate larger planes if Delta decided to use them -- and could attract a new carrier that only flies larger planes.

More News

Grid
List

City Council of Jefferson City holds public hearing for budget
City Council of Jefferson City holds public hearing for budget
JEFFERSON CITY - After several meetings regarding Jefferson City’s budget, the city’s budget committee held a public hearing Monday night.... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 7:55:00 PM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

MU enrollment, retention increases
MU enrollment, retention increases
COLUMBIA - MU's campus was more crowded Monday compared to recent years. Freshman enrollment has the highest increase in... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 6:39:00 PM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

Missouri teacher given suspended sentence for student affair
Missouri teacher given suspended sentence for student affair
LEBANON (AP) — A 31-year-old Missouri teacher was given a suspended sentence in a case of sexual conduct with a... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 5:59:00 PM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

Police make arrests in connection to Eastland Circle shooting
Police make arrests in connection to Eastland Circle shooting
COLUMBIA - Officers arrested two men in connection to a Monday shooting on Eastland Circle. Columbia Police officers responded... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 5:52:00 PM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

Matt Garrett named KOMU 8 General Manager
Matt Garrett named KOMU 8 General Manager
COLUMBIA – Matt Garrett has been named general manager of KOMU 8 and Mid-Missouri’s CW. He has served in the... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 5:03:17 PM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

Storm forces Army helicopters to land in St. Louis area
Storm forces Army helicopters to land in St. Louis area
FESTUS (AP) — A U.S. Army helicopter was forced by bad weather to make an emergency landing at a restaurant... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 4:56:00 PM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

Downtown quiet over weekend, businesses see more police
Downtown quiet over weekend, businesses see more police
COLUMBIA – After three weekends in a row of gunfire downtown, this past weekend was relatively quiet in comparison. Since... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

Nurse pleads guilty to charges in connection to Carl DeBrodie case
Nurse pleads guilty to charges in connection to Carl DeBrodie case
JEFFERSON CITY - A nurse who falsely claimed to provide health care services to Carl DeBrodie pleaded guilty to a... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 4:05:00 PM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

Missouri man sentenced to life for attempted student rape
Missouri man sentenced to life for attempted student rape
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A judge has sentenced a man to life in prison for attempting to rape a Missouri State... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 3:49:53 PM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

Couple sues Springfield-Cape Girardeau Catholic diocese
Couple sues Springfield-Cape Girardeau Catholic diocese
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A couple claims in a lawsuit that a former top lay official in the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Catholic... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 3:46:52 PM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

Ashcroft investigating why polling place opened late
Ashcroft investigating why polling place opened late
O'FALLON (AP) — Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is investigating why a suburban St. Louis polling place opened 90... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 3:42:09 PM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson provides resources for farmers in wake of drought
Gov. Parson provides resources for farmers in wake of drought
JEFFERSON CITY - In wake of the worsening drought conditions throughout Missouri, Governor Mike Parson announced in a press conference... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 3:14:00 PM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

Columbia City Council to hold public hearing for 2019 budget
Columbia City Council to hold public hearing for 2019 budget
COLUMBIA - City council members will give the public its first chance Monday night to comment on the budget for... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 1:58:00 PM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

Fire damages gift shop in south Columbia
Fire damages gift shop in south Columbia
COLUMBIA - An electrical fire at a Columbia shop caused about $10,000 in damages Sunday afternoon. The Columbia Fire... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 1:41:00 PM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

Four suspects take stolen golf cart for a ride
Four suspects take stolen golf cart for a ride
CAMDEN COUNTY - Four people took a golf cart for a joyride Saturday morning, according to the Camden County Sheriff's... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 1:12:00 PM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

Suspect arrested in MU sex offense case
Suspect arrested in MU sex offense case
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri police are crediting the public for helping them find the suspect in a sex offense... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 10:23:00 AM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

US says conserving oil is no longer an economic imperative
US says conserving oil is no longer an economic imperative
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conserving oil is no longer an economic imperative for the U.S., the Trump administration... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 10:20:55 AM CDT August 20, 2018 in News

Kansas City police investigate 3 homicides over 12-hour span
Kansas City police investigate 3 homicides over 12-hour span
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police are investigating three separate homicides over a 12-hour span. KMBC-TV reports... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, August 20 2018 Aug 20, 2018 Monday, August 20, 2018 7:42:00 AM CDT August 20, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 68°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
11pm 67°
12am 68°
1am 68°
2am 67°