Columbia and Boone County health officals to discuss reopening guidence
COLUMBIA- Officials from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will hold a community briefing at 10 a.m. Friday to discuss guidance for reopening establishments within Columbia and Boone County.
The new guidance will take effect Tuesday, May 26 and includes updated limitations on occupancy for Columbia and Boone County establishments.
Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health Director Stephanie Browning and other department officials will be speaking at the briefing.
KOMU will be providing coverage of the briefing.
