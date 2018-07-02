Columbia and Boone County Leaders Discuss St. Charles Road Plans

COLUMBIA - City and county leaders met at Columbia City Hall Monday afternoon to discuss plans for St. Charles Road.

Construction for Battle High School, which will open in August 2013, is ongoing in the area. Boone County Commissioner Dan Atwill asked the city leaders if there are any set and funded plans in place to improve St. Charles Road.

Atwill said, "This is an issue of safety, as well as adequate traffic for the area and we want to get in front of the problem to the extent that we can."

The main issue the group discussed is the intersection of Route Z and St. Charles Road. Currently there is no stop sign or traffic signal at the intersection and it is also an acute angle street.

The Battle High School area is included in the Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission's Northeast Area Plan. Leaders at the meeting decided to immediately create a task force to tackle the St. Charles Road improvement as part of the Northeast Area plan. The county commissioners are inviting both city and county transportation and planning commissions, MODOT and Columbia Public Schools.