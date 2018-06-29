Columbia and Boone County Mosquito Spraying to Begin

COLUMBIA - On June 2, the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services will partner with the city's Parks and Recreation Department to kill Mosquitoes.

From June 2 through the early fall, the departments will send a red Chevrolet truck along trails to spray Mosquitoes. The truck will drive along the trails Friday mornings from midnight until 6:00 a.m.

Spraying Mosquitoes is most effective when done during the low temperature hours before sunrise and after dusk, according to the department.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 37,000 people in the U.S. have reported West Nile virus since 1999, and of those over 16,000 have been seriously ill and more than 1,500 have died.