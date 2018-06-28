Columbia announces change in recycling drop off location

COLUMBIA - The recycling drop off located at Patricia's Foods at 900 North Keene St. is no longer in service. A city spokesperson said the space used for collection containers is no longer available due to changes with the ownership of the property.

As of Tuesday evening, the city has not located a site in the general area of Patricia's Foods for a recycling drop off point. Public Works Solid Waste Division will begin searching for potential sites in the area immediately.

The Home Depot at 3215 Clark Ln. will have two additional recycling containers available until the city can find a new site location.

The City of Columbia is encouraging customers who use drop off recycling points to use one of the following existing sites:

*Columbia Regional Airport - cardboard only; no glass or plastic

*Downtown Columbia - south side of 10th St. and Cherry Parking Garage

*Home Depot at 3215 Clark Ln.

*Mosers Price Chopper at 705 West Business Loop 70

*State Farm Parkway at Nifong Boulevard

*Behind Shurz Hall off Ashland Road near College Avenue

*Dulany Hall (Columbia College Campus) North 8th Street just north of Rogers

*Pannell Street by the Wrightman Building (Columbia College Campus)