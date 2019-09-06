Columbia Announces Its Meetings for Growth

COLUMBIA - The city is asking residents what they like best about Columbia. It is presently in its third phase where Columbia tries to figure out how it can grow economically.

Residents can take a survey on line by going here. There are also different drop box locations around town at places like City Hall, Columbia Mall, and the ARC. The community is also advised to come to the following meetings:

*Tuesday, Feb. 7, Gentry Middle School, 6 p.m.

*Wednesday, Feb. 8, Fairview Elementary School, 6:30 p.m.

*Wednesday, Feb. 15, Shepard Elementary School, 6:30 p.m.

*Thursday, Feb. 16,Derby Ridge Elementary School, 6:30 p.m.

*Tuesday, Feb. 21, City Hall Room 1A/1B, 6 p.m.

*Wednesday, Feb. 22, Activity & Recreation Center, 6 p.m.

*Tuesday, March 20, City Hall Room 1A/1B, 5:30 p.m. (Phase 3 Summary)