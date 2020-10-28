COLUMBIA - City of Columbia Community Relations Director Steven Sapp will retire effective Jan. 14, 2021, after 41 years of service with the City of Columbia.
Sapp has worked with the city in various roles since 1980.
He began by answering 911 phone calls and later joined the Columbia Fire Department as a firefighter. He worked his way up to Battalion Chief as the fire marshal.
Sapp retired from the CFD in 2012. He then became the Public Information Officer for the City of Columbia Public Works Department and eventually was promoted to Director of the Community Relations Department.
"My entire career has been dedicated to public service and to the residents of mid Missouri," Sapp said. "It has been a humbling and extremely fulfilling experience to serve and to work alongside so many other dedicated public servants who strive each and every day to make our community a better place for everyone. I couldn’t be more proud of the successes we’ve achieved together and of the vital work that will continue and make our community even stronger."
As the first director of Community Relations, Sapp promoted many new initiatives to strengthen communications with residents.
Sapp's team increased transparency through the use of GovQA, the city’s online open records request portal.
The Contact Center, a division within the department, increased the number of customer communication portals by launching chat and the MyCOMO app.
They also successfully instituted new customer relationship management software to integrate with other city systems for improved workflow and resident satisfaction.
Sapp also guided the development and design of the city’s new website, set to launch in 2021.
"It’s hard to imagine the City of Columbia without Steve," City Manager John Glascock said. "He has made such a positive impact on our community and provided unwavering dedicated service to our residents for many decades. I thank him for his service and leadership and wish him the very best in retirement."