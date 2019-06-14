Columbia Antique Store May Close Its Doors

COLUMBIA - An antique store called, "The Market Place" could be closing its doors. It could close Feb.11, according to Store Owner Ron Sturkey.

Sturkey said the decision will be made at a meeting in front of the city of Columbia and the lease may be given to someone else.

He said the city will meet in order to verify what the space would be used for by the potentially new leaseholders.