Columbia arcade offers monthly sensory sensitive event

11 months 4 weeks 2 days ago Saturday, December 02 2017 Dec 2, 2017 Saturday, December 02, 2017 3:20:00 PM CST December 02, 2017 in News
By: Dallas Parker, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - One Columbia family fun center will host a monthly event dedicated to children with sensory sensitivities. 

On the first Sunday of each Monday, staff at Chuck E. Cheese's turn down the lights and sounds in the arcade in efforts to support children and families with autism or special needs. 

Michelle Noe, store manager at Chuck E. Cheese's, said she fought for the Columbia location to remain on the list of stores that would hold these events.

"They had taken us off the list initially. But when I got here, I said, 'I feel passionate about this' and I asked to be re-listed. My boss told me that would mean I'd have to be here to run each one, and I agreed. That's how much it meant to me," Noe said. 

Staff are trained on how to operate the store during experience and cater to different needs. 

The Columbia location cancels its animatronic stage show and turns off the strobe lights that normally dance around the ceiling. 

Children who have had strokes also suffer from different sensory sensitivities. Carter Bell, 8, his mother and two younger brothers came to the first sensory sensitive arcade event in Columbia. 

Carter had a stroke at birth and has since has a portion of his brain removed. He has very limited use of the left side of his body. 

Carter said he liked being at the arcade with less people around and less noise. 

"I like being here. I have my own games. I can get tickets and prizes," he said. 

Carter's mother, Andrea Bell said on a normal day at Chuck E. Cheese's, Carter would experience an overload. 

"Carter wouldn't be able to process his surroundings in a place like this if it was crowded and loud. Though he isn't so much affected by strobes and such. He would definitely experience a sensory overload."

Carter said he liked not having the additional distractions.

"It's like I'm here by myself. Well, my brothers and mommy are here too. But I get to play everything I want. Anything I want. It's so much fun."

Sensory Sensitive Sundays at Chuck E. Cheese's will happen on the first Sunday of every month. On those days the arcade will open at 9 a.m., two hours before its normal business hours. 

More News

Grid
List

35th annual holiday home tour raises funds for the Missouri Symphony
35th annual holiday home tour raises funds for the Missouri Symphony
COLUMBIA - The 35th annual holiday home tour concludes Sunday. The event is raising money for the Missouri Symphony... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, December 02 2018 Dec 2, 2018 Sunday, December 02, 2018 8:36:00 AM CST December 02, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect in custody after shots fired at funeral
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after shots fired at funeral
COLUMBIA - One man was taken into custody Saturday following a shots fired incident at the funeral of Ahmonta Harris.... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, December 01 2018 Dec 1, 2018 Saturday, December 01, 2018 11:11:00 PM CST December 01, 2018 in News

Women arrested on suspicion of stealing package off Fulton porch
Women arrested on suspicion of stealing package off Fulton porch
FULTON - Police arrested two women accused of stealing a package containing a TV off someone's porch on Saturday. ... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, December 01 2018 Dec 1, 2018 Saturday, December 01, 2018 10:21:00 PM CST December 01, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Ashland police chief voted as America's favorite crossing guard
UPDATE: Ashland police chief voted as America's favorite crossing guard
ASHLAND - Every school day, you can find Lyn Woolford at the Henry Clay Boulevard and Liberty Lane intersection directing... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, December 01 2018 Dec 1, 2018 Saturday, December 01, 2018 2:12:00 PM CST December 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Lawmakers, health officials push Missouri HIV law rewrite
Lawmakers, health officials push Missouri HIV law rewrite
JEFFERSON CITY — Some Missouri legislators and public health professionals are calling for a rewrite of the state's HIV laws,... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, December 01 2018 Dec 1, 2018 Saturday, December 01, 2018 1:41:07 PM CST December 01, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Missing Moberly man found dead
UPDATE: Missing Moberly man found dead
MOBERLY - A Moberly man who was reported as missing on Friday was found dead on Saturday morning. The... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, December 01 2018 Dec 1, 2018 Saturday, December 01, 2018 11:29:00 AM CST December 01, 2018 in News

New church display expands meaning of mangers
New church display expands meaning of mangers
COLUMBIA - More than 300 nativity scenes covered tables at Campus Lutheran Church in Columbia for the Meet Me at... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 01 2018 Dec 1, 2018 Saturday, December 01, 2018 7:38:00 AM CST December 01, 2018 in News

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94
HOUSTON (AP) — George H.W. Bush, a patrician New Englander whose presidency soared with the coalition victory over Iraq in... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 11:02:00 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

UM System announces buyout program for some tenured faculty
UM System announces buyout program for some tenured faculty
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri provost announced a "one-time opportunity" tenure buyout program in a Friday email for her... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 6:38:00 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Moberly police looking for missing man
Moberly police looking for missing man
MOBERLY - Police issued an endangered silver advisory alert for an 81-year-old man with dementia Friday. According to the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 5:34:00 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

GoFundMe started by a stranger helps after unexpected death of toddler
GoFundMe started by a stranger helps after unexpected death of toddler
CENTRALIA – A perfect stranger started a GoFundMe to raise money for the Bowne family who lost their two-year-old son,... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 4:00:00 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Independence man pleads guilty to 2017 Sedalia homicide
Independence man pleads guilty to 2017 Sedalia homicide
LIBERTY (AP) — An Independence man has pleaded guilty for his role in the robbery and killing of a man... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 3:26:12 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

St. Louis aldermanic board OKs stadium tax plan
St. Louis aldermanic board OKs stadium tax plan
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A big step in the effort to lure a Major League Soccer team to St. Louis... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 2:28:59 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

THE LATEST: 7.0 magnitude earthquake rocks Alaska
THE LATEST: 7.0 magnitude earthquake rocks Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Latest on the earthquake in Alaska (all times local): 12:30 p.m. Scientists say... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 1:45:00 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Columbia police investigating early Friday shooting
Columbia police investigating early Friday shooting
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday in the area of Bodie Drive and Edenton Boulevard.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 1:30:00 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Gasconade deputies looking for suspects in Bland murder
Gasconade deputies looking for suspects in Bland murder
BLAND - The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office issued arrest warrants for two people in connection with a reported homicide on... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 12:24:00 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with child sex crime
Fulton man charged with child sex crime
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Prosecuting Attorney Chris Wilson announced Friday he charged a man with statutory sodomy involving a 12-year-old victim.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 11:47:00 AM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Deputies arrest North Carolina man after finding marijuana
Deputies arrest North Carolina man after finding marijuana
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Deputies aided by a K9 unit arrested a North Carolina man Thursday after a traffic stop on... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 11:41:00 AM CST November 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 39°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 9 active weather alerts
11am 40°
12pm 40°
1pm 40°
2pm 40°