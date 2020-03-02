Columbia Area Career Center to Expand

The School Board will allot $4.7 million to expand the Columbia Area Career Center.

Plans include adding a new health sciences department and a culinary arts center. A biotechnology lab and training facility are also in the center's future.

Officials hope the new facilities will provide enough space for classes in heavy demand. Dr. Arden Boyer-StephensColumbia Area Career Center Director says

"We are out of space, we can't serve all the students who want the classes that we have to offer. In many areas we are just crammed in terms of classroom space and lab space."

The School Board met tonight to discuss project details. Construction is expected to begin next month and the new addition will be completed by July 2007.

Reported by: Kathryn Glass and John Minton