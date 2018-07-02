Columbia Area Under Local Pollen Alert

COLUMBIA - According to the National Weather Service, the Columbia area is under a local pollen alert Wednesday. Tree pollen levels were rated "very high" on Tuesday, the highest levels seen so far this season. The trees with the most pollen right now are poplars, willows and oaks.

The pollen peak normally hits mid-April, but thanks to a mild winter high pollen levels are here earlier. Mold levels were also given a "very high" rating. Grass and weed allergens are not showing up yet.

The recent rain could provide relief to those who suffer from allergies. The National Weather Service said rain cleans the pollen out of the air during downpours and the hours following the rainfall.

To check the allergen levels in your area click here.