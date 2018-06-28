Columbia Assistant City Manager to Leave Position
COLUMBIA - City Manager Mike Matthes confirmed Tuesday that Paula Hertwig Hopkins will leave her position as assistant city manager. Her position is being eliminated due to budget constraints.
"Paula served the city of Columbia for more than 11 years," Matthes said. "She has taken the lead on many key projects, and her strong work ethic and dedication to the city will be missed."
"I appreciate the opportunity I had to serve this wonderful community," Hopkins said. "I am proud of the projects and goals I was able to help the city accomplish, feel privileged to have worked with such a great staff and thank them for their assistance over the years."
