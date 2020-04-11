Columbia assisted living center confirms positive COVID-19 case

COLUMBIA - A resident living at Cedarhurst of Columbia assisted living center has tested positive for COVID-19.

Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services confirmed the case Thursday afternoon and is in contact with the assisted living center.

The health department and Cedarhurst of Columbia put out a joint news release about the case Thursday around 10 p.m.

According to the release, the female resident was tested by a licensed nurse at Cedarhurst after the resident had a low fever. The assisted living facility said this was part of its proactive monitoring and testing protocol.

The release also said the resident currently has no symptoms and is quarantined in her own apartment.

Cedarhurst plans to test all residents and staff for the virus.