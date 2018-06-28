Columbia Attempts to Control Scott Boulevard Traffic

COLUMBIA - Drivers in southwest Columbia can expect to see changes in their routes around the bridge construction on Scott Boulevard starting Monday.

Traffic on Forum Boulevard and Chapel Hill Road has become more severe due to the closure of Scott Boulevard at Hinkson Creek. After analyzing new traffic patterns, Columbia Public Works is implementing changes to mitigate that construction.

New traffic control measures include:

Off-duty officers directing traffic at the intersections of Chapel Hill and Limerick and Chapel Hill at Fairview between 4 and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Drivers will only be able to make right turns in and out of the Missouri Athletic Center on Forum Boulevard. Southbound motorists are also encouraged to make a lawful U-turn at Forum Boulevard and Shoreside.

New left-turn lanes for east and westbound traffic on Chapel Hill and Fairview.

Two weeks ago, Columbia Public Works tested these traffic control measures. The study revealed the changes would reduce the amount of traffic wait time in these areas. Travel times improved on average between one minute and 32 seconds, and four minutes and eight seconds.

The traffic control measures are only temporary. When Columbia Public Schools let out for the summer, the changes will be removed.