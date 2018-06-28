Columbia Attorney Becomes Presiding Commissioner For Boone County

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Jay Nixon appointed Daniel Atwill of Columbia as the new Presiding Commissioner for Boone County Wednesday, after the position became vacant upon the death of Dr. Ed Robb on Sept. 24.

Atwill is a partner in the law firm of Atwill and Montgomery in Columbia. He received his bachelor and law degree from MU. Atwill is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he served as a captain in the JAG Corps.

Gov. Nixon said, "I am confident that Dan Atwill can provide the leadership needed as Presiding Commissioner, and I am pleased to appoint him to this position. I also appreciate the leadership Ed Robb gave to Boone County as Presiding Commissioner and to the State of Missouri as a legislator. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with his family."