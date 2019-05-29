Columbia Authorities Capture Robbery Suspect

COLUMBIA — Columbia Police responded to the area of Parker Street and Northland Drive Thursday morning in an attempt to locate the suspect from the Shell Station robbery which occurred Sunday.

Officers got word that the 31-year-old suspect Mark L. Swickard, of Columbia, was possibly in the area. Officers located Swickard in a wooded area near the Bear Creek Trail. He was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities arrested Swickard for armed criminal action (to be set bond), first degree robbery (to be set bond), felony stealing (from previous unrelated case, $4500.00 bond), and a warrant for a municipal traffic violation ($150.00 bond).