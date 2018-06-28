Columbia Autism Center Hosts Conference

COLUMBIA (AP) -- An autism research center at the University of Missouri is holding a three-day conference starting Thursday for parents, teachers and scientists.

The Autism Intervention Conference is hosted by the university's Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopment Disorders. Discussion topics include insurance reform, job training, building support networks and trends in autism research.

The conference will be held at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. Advance registration is required.