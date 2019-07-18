Columbia ball fields to receive upgrades

COLUMBIA – The Antimi Sports Complex may be receiving a few facelifts in the near future.

The City of Columbia is hosting meetings Monday and Tuesday evenings to receive input on several proposed improvements.

The first meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at Lange Middle School. Tuesday’s meeting will be at 5 p.m. at Smithton Middle School.

Some of the improvements include rebuilding the fences, improving the walkways between fields, providing new backstops, building bullpens and adding spectator shading.

Ryan Atkinson, Columbia Parks and Recreation Planner, said the complex is an old facility. “I played baseball there when I was a kid and it hasn’t changed much since then. It’s just time to update,” he said.

At the meeting, Columbia Parks and Recreation will gather input on improvements already proposed. However, Atkinson said if there is overwhelming support for a new item, it will be considered.

Atkinson said what is included depends on funding.

According to the city’s website, the project budget in $450,000. The project will be funded through a park sales tax.

After the public input meetings, the improvement plans will be considered by the park commission then the city council.

If the plans are approved, construction will begin in the fall with plans to be completed by the spring.

An online comment form is also available for those who cannot attend the meetings.