Columbia bank robber sentenced

COLUMBIA — A man who robbed a bank in 2017 has been sentenced to 10 years after he pleaded guilty in June.

KOMU 8 reported Carl Lovell Wade robbed First State Community Bank on Golden Bear Drive January 2017. He took a taxi to the bank, then handed a note to the teller demanding cash and implying he had a weapon. Wade left the bank with the money in the same cab.

Wade will be given credit for time already served, according to online court documents.