Columbia bans inside and outside dining at restaurants

COLUMBIA – Columbia diners will no longer be able to dine in person at the dwindling number of restaurants still offering that service.

Starting Saturday, the city/county director of Health and Human Services will ban inside and outside in-person dining at restaurants. Director Stephanie Browning issued the special order hoping to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The regulations laid out in special order bring Columbia into compliance with the State of Missouri’s restrictions on public gatherings to be announced Saturday, March 21.

The special order restricts the following public gatherings:

Bars and nightclubs without food service are closed to the public for indoor and outdoor seating

Restaurant and retail food facilities will be closed to the public for indoor and outdoor seating.

Entertainment venues, like movie theaters, live performance venues and bowling alleys, should limit occupancy to 10 people

All intentional gatherings are limited to 10 people, both public and private

All concerts, conferences and indoor sporting events are prohibited

The special order recognizes the federal government’s identification of 16 critical infrastructure sectors that are considered vital to the United States. Such regulations do not apply to these infrastructure sectors, except “to the extent that they are open to the public.”