Columbia Bicycle/Pedestrian Commission Aims for Safer Streets

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Bicycle/Pedestrian Commission met Wednesday night to decide on ways to make Columbia roads and sidewalks safer for pedestrians.

The commission meets once a month. They expanded upon their idea to construct bike lanes and boulevards throughout the city. Some of the locations for the lanes include Fifth Street and off Worley Street.

The commission also decided to pursue constructing censors on busy intersections to alert incoming drivers if a cyclist is coming.

Also on the agenda was to discuss dissolving the Get About Columbia committee. City officials want to dissolve the committee because only the committee leader is necessary for the program.

The next meeting will be March 21.