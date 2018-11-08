Columbia Bicycle/Pedestrian Commission Aims for Safer Streets
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Bicycle/Pedestrian Commission met Wednesday night to decide on ways to make Columbia roads and sidewalks safer for pedestrians.
The commission meets once a month. They expanded upon their idea to construct bike lanes and boulevards throughout the city. Some of the locations for the lanes include Fifth Street and off Worley Street.
The commission also decided to pursue constructing censors on busy intersections to alert incoming drivers if a cyclist is coming.
Also on the agenda was to discuss dissolving the Get About Columbia committee. City officials want to dissolve the committee because only the committee leader is necessary for the program.
The next meeting will be March 21.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Columbia police, fire and EMS personnel responded to at least a dozen overdoses involving synthetic marijuana Wednesday. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- While Missouri voted red overall in the midterms, green also won. The state is the 32nd to legalize... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Lack of funding and construction are among the reasons no new tornado shelters are on the horizon for... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The woman accused of killing 4-year-old Darnell Gray will be arraigned Thursday, appearing by video in the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Missourians voted against Proposition D on Tuesday's ballots by 54 percent. The other 46 percent of voters were in... More >>
in
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions . "At your request I am submitting... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sherriff's Office said one of the suspects has been detained in Kingdom City. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The first accumulating snowfall of the season is expected Thursday night, followed by chilling air for the weekend.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Three high schools and an "all-star" group, made up of the best performers from different schools, competed... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Wednesday morning debate continued at the state Supreme Court on whether Governor Mike Parson had the legal authority... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Update: Missouri American Water officials said water has been restored to all 5,500 customers in southern Jefferson... More >>
in
FULTON - Fulton Police arrested a man in connection to several counts of assault, possible rape and kidnappings. Police... More >>
in
(CNN) -- A record number of women are projected to win seats in the House in a massive night for... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Democrat Nicole Galloway won the Missouri State Auditor’s race against Republican Saundra McDowell Tuesday night. Galloway is... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri voters have passed Amendment 2, legalizing medical marijuana. This makes the state the 32 nd in the... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS - Attorney General Josh Hawley defeated Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill Tuesday after she conceded defeat at the end... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - It's easy to see which candidates are leading and how various issues are faring on the KOMU 8... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A 27-year-old Texas man pleaded guilty to participating in the theft of 650 guns from a UPS... More >>
in