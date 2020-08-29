Columbia Board of Education calls special session meeting for Monday

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public School's Board of Education will meet on Monday for a special session to discuss the return to school in the fall.

In a release from CPS Community Relations Director, Michelle Baumstark, said the board will assess where "we are as a district and the current timelines being utilized in the decision making."

Baumstark emphasized that it is unknown what action the Board will vote on at the session Monday night. As of Friday, CPS will still be hybrid in-person learning.

The agenda for the special session can be read here.